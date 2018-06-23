Trump supporters are less with him on Russia than they are on other issues

(CNN) -- Those who approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as the President are, naturally, much more likely to say they also approve of how he's doing on certain issues such like the economy, immigration, foreign affairs, and more.

However, the issue his supporters are least likely to think he is handling well, especially when compared with the overall country, is the investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, released Friday.

Only three-in-ten Americans approve of the President's handling of this issue. That number moves up to 58% when it's among people who approve of Trump's overall job performance. Sounds good, right? Not exactly.

On every other issue, Trump's approval moves up at least 40 points when it's among those who approve of his overall job -- his base and core support team. For example, 49% of the general public approve of the job Trump is doing handling the economy. Ninety-three percent (a 44-point difference) of those who approve of Trump in general say that he's doing a good job handling the economy.

The investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election shows just a 29% gap between public opinion and the opinion of Trump supporters -- a much smaller margin than every other subject.

People are also more uncertain about the subject -- those who say they "don't know" has gone up in almost every question on the issue of Russia in this poll.

Two-in-ten Trump supporters say that the investigation into Russian efforts to influence the US presidential election in 2016 is a serious matter and should be investigated, and that number has remained relatively stable. However, Trump supporters are one of the only groups that hasn't dropped off in that since last year.

In an August 2017 CNN poll, 18% of those who approve of Trump's job as President said that the Russia investigation is serious and should continue, compared to 60% of the total population (a 42-point difference). Now, 20% of Trump supporters say the same compared to 55% of all Americans (a 35-point difference). While the general population has declined in support for the Russia investigation, Trump supporters have stayed the same.

