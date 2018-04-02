Trump tariffs could impact mid-Missourian's wallets

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians have mixed feelings about President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum products, which was announced Thursday.

The decision would apply tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum products entering the United States.

Trump said the tariffs will strengthen the struggling steel and aluminum industry that once thrived in the U.S. Trump ran on a platform of creating and keeping jobs in America.

Trump tweeted Friday, "We must protect our country and our workers. Our steel industry is in bad shape. If you don't have steel, you don't have a country."

Some critics of the tariffs are worried they will increase the price of domestic steel and aluminum. Others think they are not an effective measure to help steel and aluminum producers.

Jonathan Zinser doesn't believe the tariff is unnecessary.

"I don't see the point in tariffing it if there's no security concerns. And I think some major beverage companies like Miller Coors and some other ones have come out and said it's going to raise drink prices," Zinser said. "I don't think anyone wants those kind of commodities to increase in price."

Supporters of the tariffs hope they will decrease competition from foreign steel and aluminum manufactures on American companies.

Antidote Williams, the manager of a local auto repair shop, said the tariffs would probably not have a large impact on sales of aluminum and steel products. He said he doesn't believe higher prices would stop people from buying items like car parts.

"We're going to need stuff to survive and do our everyday life anyway," Williams said. "We still need cars. So people are going to pay the price regardless."