Trustees consider splitting Columbia College into schools

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Columbia College Board of Trustees will vote in April on a proposal to split the college into separate schools.

A task force that studied the proposal for several months has endorsed the change, which would be a structure similar to universities or larger colleges.

President Scott Dalrymple says the college has more than 25,000 students on 36 satellite campuses but has only one dean.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports decisions about the number of colleges and a timeline for the change could be announced when the trustees vote in April.