Trying to Beat the Heat

"Limit your outdoor exposure to the heat," said Jeff Hoelscher of University Hospital. "If you have to be outside, it's very important that you rehydrate yourself and get back into cooler temperatures as often as possible."

Columbia cooling stations during extreme heat include The Activities and Recreation Center, Boone County Health Department, Columbia Public Library, Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Columbia Mall, Paquin Towers and the Oakland Senior Center.