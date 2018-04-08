Trying to Fight the Heat in St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Details of two efforts aimed at helping the needy survive the current heat wave will be announced in St. Louis. At 10 a.m., the Reverend Larry Rice will hold a news conference to announce plans to distribute fans and air conditioners to the poor and elderly. And at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Francis Slay, Fire Chief Sherman George, Ameren UE vice president Richard Mark and others will announce that the utility company is donating 1,400 bottles of water and 50 air conditioners to Cool Down St. Louis. The organization helps the poor and elderly with electricity and cooling needs. The high temperature is expected to reach 100 degrees in St. Louis Tuesday, with similar highs forecast for much of the week.