TSA Defends Frisking Of Baby at Kansas City Airport

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Federal officials are defending screeners at the Kansas City airport after a photo of them frisking a baby got worldwide attention when a pastor posted it on Twitter.



Transportation Security Administration spokesman Nick Kimball says the screeners were justified in doing the pat-down Saturday when the stroller set off an alert for possible traces of explosives.



The Rev. Jacob Jester snapped the photo with his cellphone and posted it on the social networking site. It soon had hundreds of thousands of viewers. He says the woman whose baby was patted down contacted him, and he apologized profusely for drawing all of the attention to the child.



The Kansas City airport is one of 16 in the U.S. that uses private screeners, instead of those provided by the TSA.