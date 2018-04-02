Tucson Attack Suspect's Return to MO on Hold

PHOENIX - The Tucson shooting rampage suspect will remain in Arizona as his lawyers contest a ruling that would have sent him back to Missouri for more psychological treatment.

The ruling Wednesday by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals put on hold a lower court order extending Jared Lee Loughner's four-month stay at a prison facility in Missouri by another four months.

The appeals court didn't say whether its ruling affects the government's forced medication of Loughner with psychotropic drugs.

Loughner is being held at a Tucson prison after he attended a court hearing in Arizona last week over his mental health.

Loughner has pleaded not guilty to 49 charges stemming from the Jan. 8 shooting that killed six and injured 13, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.