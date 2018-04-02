TUESDAY: How to Help: Relief Efforts for Joplin

Boone County

The Columbia Jaycees are collecting donations at Benton Homes between 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. The group plans to deliver donated items Thursday.

Another drop-off location, in Columbia, 1301 Vandiver Square Ste B, drop off water, non-perishable foods, blankets, clothes, hygiene items, and any other supplies.

Food and clothing drive at Delta Chi, 501 Turner Avenue, Columbia. More information can be found at their Facebook page

D. Rowe's will be collecting bottled water and new hygiene supplies from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday in the lot next to D. Rowe's.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri on Vandiver Drive is accepting any and all donations; food, money, water, blankets, clothes, shovels, rakes, trash bags, and medical supplies, etc.

A Joplin Disaster Relief Benefit is being held Monday, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Give donations at the door, money is going to the Salvation Army and Red Cross, for a list of performers and more information visit the Facebook page for the event.

University of Missouri's Veterinary College in Columbia is collecting any extra pet supplies - leashes, food, collars, litter.

Donations will be accepted at the Columbia Mall on Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. in the Sears parking lot. They will be collecting blankets, pillows, small amounts of clothing, toilet paper, tooth brushes, diapers, bottled water, and factory seal food items. Fry-Wagner Moving Co. has agreed to transport the items to the Salvation Army in Joplin.

The Columbia Board of Realtors will collect shoes for Joplin victims Wednesday from 6 to 10 a.m. at the Schnucks parking lot on Forum.



Tangles Salon & First Christian Church in Centralia are taking donations until May 30. Items will be then be delivered to Joplin.

Socket is accepting non-perishable food, blankets, toiletries and cleaning supplies at their office at 2703 Clark Lane, Columbia, through May 31.



The Center for Family Policy and Research is collecting donations for infants and children at 1400 Rock Quarry Road, Entrance 6 (northwest corner of the warehouse). Donations can be dropped off between 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. through Friday. Financial contributions are accepted as well, please make checks payable to: CAEYC-MO and write "Joplin" in the subject line. For more information contact Jackie Hawks by phone at (573) 884-3564 or e-mail, Scottjac@missouri.edu. A full list of needed supplies can be found at KOMU's Relief Efforts for Joplin discussion page.



On Monday, June 6, Tau Kappa Epsilon will be collecting clothing and monetary donations at the Heidelberg Restaurant in downtown Columbia. Drop-offs start at 11 a.m. In addition, on Thursday, June 9, Heidelberg will be donating 10 percent of receipts to the relief effort. More information can be found at the event's Facebook event page.

Donations can also be dropped off at Blue Ridge Christian Church, 2400 Blue Ridge Road, in Columbia, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Wednesday.



Donate blood in Columbia. The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, at South Providence Road.



Another blood drive is being held at the Academy for Fine Arts, Dorado Drive, in Columbia from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Pharmacy students are collecting food, water, toileteries, etc. from 10-4 at Gerbes on Broadway.



Rock Bridge Bruin Girls are collecting money at school Wednesday-Friday.

Red Cross Blood Drive 8-2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25th at the Landmark Bank on 801 East Broadway

All three Hy-Vee locations in Columbia are collecting donations, food, water, hygienic supplies, etc. for Joplin tornado relief. Proceeds will go to the Red Cross. Donation boxes are at Customer Service and Italian Express until May 30th.

A percentage of all sales at Angelo's Pizza and Steak, 4107 S. Providence Rd. on Thursday will be donated to Joplin.



Farmer's Insurance is collecting unused blankets, pillows, household goods, canned food, bottled water, etc. Please drop them off at Holiday Inn-East, 915 Port Way by May 26.



Harpo's is hosting a relief fundraiser on June 1st starting with happy hour at 4 p.m. and live music at 8 p.m. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Red Cross.



The Crossing church will host a prayer service on Friday, May 27 from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and there will be an opportunity to financially support the relief efforts. The Crossing is located at 3615 Southland Dr.



Columbia Public Schools will be collecting food and drink items that don't require refrigeration such as prepackaged granola bars or bottled waters. They are also accepting personal items (hand sanitizers, hygiene products, etc) and paper products (plates, napkins, kleenex, cups, etc). Donations can be dropped off at 1818 Worley Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rockbridge Highschool will be taking money, food and shoe donations Wednesday through Friday.

Sarah Stelzer, National American Miss Missouri Jr. Preteen Contestant, will be collecting boxes of trash bags to help clean up Joplin as well as books and teddy bears. Can be dropped off at 1000 Pheasant Run Columbia, MO or call (573) 823-7072 to arrange a pick up

