Tuesday, May 6: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Tuesday, May 6.

High School Baseball

Hallsville 4, Eldon 3

Mexico 6, Southern Boone 3

Mexico 8, Hallsville 2

Southern Boone 11, Eldon 1

North Callaway 14, Van Far 4

Jefferson City 10, Rock Bridge 7 (13 innings)

Sacred Heart 9, Green Ridge 2

Cairo 2, Harrisburg 0