Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

Rock Bridge 65 - Belleville East 31

Hickman 57 - Holt 54

Marceline 33 - Fayette 40

Knob Noster 39 - Versailles 62



Boys Basketball

California 63 - Hallsville 49

N. Callaway 52 - Fatima 51

Rock Bridge 68 - Jefferson City 46

Marceline 59 - Fayette 73

Boonville 57 - Hannibal 67

Helias 39 - Mexico 50