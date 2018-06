Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores

COLUMBIA -- Here are the high school basketball scores from around the Mid-Missouri area on your Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

N. Callaway 42 - So. Boone 68

Rock Bridge 59 - Smith Cotton 16

Jefferson City 42 - Hickman 37

Helias 43 - Fulton 34

Palmyra 38 - Centralia 52

Boys Basketball

N. Callaway 54 - So. Boone 73

Harrisburg 72 - Hallsville 66

Palmyra 52 - Centralia 58

Paris 54 - Fayette 78

Blair Oaks 51 - California 65