Turbulence forces plane to land in St. Louis; 3 injured

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three people are recovering from injuries after strong turbulence forced a regional airline plane to divert to St. Louis.

Officials with SkyWest Airlines say Flight 3167, operating under American Eagle, was traveling from Atlanta to Chicago Tuesday evening when it hit severe turbulence, forcing a landing at Lambert Airport.

SkyWest said in a statement that paramedics met the flight on the tarmac. A flight attendant and two passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

It wasn't clear if they were admitted to the hospital. An emailed message on Wednesday seeking comment from the airline was not immediately returned.