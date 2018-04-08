Turkey Calls in Columbia

Competitors flocked to the regional U.S. Open Turkey Calling Competition at the Bass Pro Shop in Columbia. About 50 people showed up to make the best noise.

This is the first year the National Wild Turkey Federation held the contest in the area. Serious callers say there's no "turkey-ing" around when it comes to the right technique.

"You need to start out with good turkey rhythm. Whether the turkey is clear, whether it's coarse, whether it's loud, whether it's soft, you need to have a good turkey rhythm.All turkeys have a solid rhythm and that is the key to good turkey calling," said Steve Stoltz who was the turkey calling champ in 1993.

Today's top turkey-caller won an all-expenses paid trip to the National Turkey Calling Competition in Pennsylvania this March.