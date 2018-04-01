Turkey Creek Golf Course Goes Underwater

JEFFERSON CITY - Golf at Turkey Creek Golf Course won't be an option for awhile, since the entire course flooded after the heavy rains over the last few days.

Owner Danny Baumgartner said the course is his only source of income and the flooding has forced him to temporarily shut down his business.

Baumgartner has been using a boat to get around his property.

Baumgartner said he has plans to sue the city for the flooding and said two different lawyers have contacted him asking to represent him.