Turkey Fuel Plant Tests Odor Controls

The move will test whether newly installed equipment solves an odor problem created by Renewable Energy Solutions' plant. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says if the odor problem is fixed, the test could be the final step in letting the plant resume full operations. The state ordered the plant to shut down in December until the odor problem was resolved. The plant converts feathers, bones and other byproducts from a nearby turkey processing plant into fuel oil.