Turnover Troubles Among Chiefs' Many Problems

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs were among the best teams in the league last season at protecting the football, one of the reasons whey went a surprising 10-6 and won the AFC West.



The law of averages hasn't been kind to them early this season.



Kansas City has turned the ball over nine times in two lopsided losses, 41-7 to the Buffalo Bills and 48-3 to the Detroit Lions. That puts them on pace for 72 turnovers this season, which would easily set an NFL record.



The Chiefs will have to do better starting Sunday at San Diego if they have any intention of turning around a season that is already on the slide.