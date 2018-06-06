TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker

Photo courtesy of KY3 Springfield

FORDLAND (AP) — Officials said a maintenance worker died when a Missouri television station tower collapsed and he became trapped under a tangle of metal and wires.

Rob Talburt, assistant fire chief for the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, saidthe 1,980-foot tower near Fordland collapsed Thursday. Missouri State University owns the tower and uses it to broadcast KOZK Ozarks Public Television and KSMU Ozarks Public Radio.

Talburt says six workers were about 105 feet off the ground when the tower tumbled. Five workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole said the workers were replacing crossbeams on the tower. University spokeswoman Andrea Mostyn says the workers are contractors.

“We are shocked and saddened by the news,” said Suzanne Shaw, vice president for marketing and communications at Missouri State University. “Our condolences go out to the victims and their families. We are also providing support and resources to the other team members affected.”

A Missouri State University press release said other regional television stations are helping Ozarks Public Television to restore service.