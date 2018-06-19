Tweets: Missouri Prepares to Hear Nixon's 2014 Priorities

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon will deliver the 2014 State of the State address on Tuesday night, and in the speech the two-term Democrat is expected to explain why an economic recovery is momentum for new investment in state government.

Nixon will introduce his proposal for the 2015 budget year, a year in which the economy is expected to deliver the largest increase in tax revenue since the 2008 budget year.

Nixon will highlight new opportunities for spending on K-12 education and higher education, and will push education as an economic development tool.

Missouri implemented its current school funding system during the 2006-2007 school year, but in the 2014 budget year lawmakers appropriated $600 million fewer toward K-12 education than the formula calls for.

Nixon would like to fully fund the education formula before he leaves office.

Nixon will also call for an expansion of Medicaid as called for under President Barack Obama's health care law to provide for the health of 300,000 low-income Missourians. Nixon also called for an expansion last year but Republican leaders opposed the plan, saying it would enroll more recipients into a broken government program.

Nixon showed his Twitter followers his final preparation regiment Tuesday afternoon.

Practice makes perfect as we put the finishing touches on the State of the State address #MOSOTS pic.twitter.com/Qc6EH5Uv4o — Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) January 21, 2014

Republican House Speaker Tim Jones will deliver the Republican response to Nixon's speech shortly after the governor wraps up. The honor often goes to Republicans with statewide ambitions. Jones is planning a run for the Attorney General's Office in 2016.

Honored for 3rd year in a row: House Speaker To Deliver GOP Response To Governor's State Of State Address http://t.co/OYukQeqY2Z — Tim W. Jones (@SpeakerTimJones) January 20, 2014

Nixon will likely address the issue of economic development incentives in his speech. In his 2013 State of the State address, Nixon called for the legislature to reign in what the state can give out in tax credits to businesses and developers. In last month's special session aimed at attracting Boeing, Nixon cut a deal with several Republican senators who threatened to filibuster the plan if it did not come with broader economic development reforms. One Columbia Republican tweeted he hopes the governor is as involved with the legislature during the regular session this spring as he was during the special session.

During special session, you saw what can happen if Gov Nixon is willing 2 work with #MOLeg. I hope that theme continues tonight. #MOSOTS

— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden44) January 21, 2014

In the speech, Gov. Nixon may address new Republican proposals to cut taxes. Last May, Nixon vetoed House Bill 253, a business and personal income tax cut bill. Republicans would like to correct mistakes with last year's proposal. Carl Bearden, a leader in the United for Missouri PAC, tweeted Nixon's spending aims will not grow the economy the way a tax cut would.

URGENT ACTION - Tell Governor Nixon It's Time to Grow the Economy Not Government! #constantcontact http://t.co/l0QDcnQhXh — Carl Bearden (@United4MO) January 21, 2014

The governor will deliver the State of the State address at 7 p.m. KOMU 8 News will stream the speech live on KOMU.com and will air live reports on KOMU 8 News First at Five and on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10.