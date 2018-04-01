Twenty Central Methodist University Athletes Receive Honors

FAYETTE, MO - Twenty Central Methodist University football players have received Heart of America Atheltic Conference (HAAC) honors based on their performances in the 2011 season.

Junior running back Burton Iosefa and senior defensive lineman Matt Fraley were named to the HAAC first team.

Sophomore offensive lineman Bo Amos, senior punter Marshall Woodruff, junior defensive lineman Trevor Robinson, junior defensive back Mitchell Swan and senior safety Travis McDowell all were named to the HAAC second team.

Senior running back James Cody, freshman kicker Ezequiel Rivera, senior linebacker Tyler Belt, senior punt returner Brad Carter, and junior quarterback Bryant Jackson were named to the third team.