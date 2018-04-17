Twenty-five-year-old man charged in Raytown shooting

By: The Associated Press

RAYTOWN (AP) - A 25-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of another man in front of a home in Raytown.

Michael D. Monroe-Davis was arrested Tuesday in Kansas City and was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors said Monroe-Davis shot a 23-year-old man in the chest during an argument Monday evening.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition Thursday morning.

It was not immediately clear if Monroe-Davis had an attorney.