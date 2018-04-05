Twenty-four Hour Waiting Time for Abortions Reinstated

Nixon says a ruling today by a federal Appeals Court in St. Louis reinstated Missouri's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. The Court said a preliminary injunction issued last year was too broad and must be modified, but a lawyer for Planned Parenthood disagrees with Nixon's interpretation of the decision. Arthur Benson says nothing suggests the Appeals Court meant for the waiting period to go briefly into effect until a new injunction is issued. Missouri legislators voted in 2003 to require a 24 hour interval between the time a woman talks to a doctor about an abortion and the time the procedure is performed. Planned Parenthood went to court challenging the law as unconstitutionally vague.