Twenty-two indicted in undercover Boonville drug bust

BOONVILLE - An undercover investigation by the Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force has led to the indictment of 22 people on drugs charges.

According to a press release, officers seized marijuana, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs during the investigation.

Of the 22 people indicted, nine have been arrested, including Dorian Hill, Larry Moore, Chad Hatley, Justin Smith, Rebecca Killian, David McKee, Fave Robinson, Austin Derushia and Aaron Robinson. They are all from Boonville and vary in age from 21 to 64 years old.

The suspects who have not been arrested are Ethan Hessing, Jacob Hessing, Jeremy Miller and Anthony Parrish of Boonville, and Angelo Morrow of Arkansas, Marc Flowers of Waynesville, David Clayton of Howard County and Alexis Chumpraphai.

Boonville Police asks that anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects call Boonville Police Department at 660-882-2727.