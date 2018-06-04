Twin-engine plane crashes in Fulton, three injured

FULTON - A twin-engine Cessna plane crashed in a failed takeoff Monday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. at Elton Hensley Memorial Airport, resulting in three injuries.

According to the Fulton Police Department, three people were on the plane, all of whom were removed from the plane by the Fulton Fire Department and transported to University Hospital in Columbia.

Police said the pilot told emergency crews the plane did not have enough power to get off the runway during takeoff, which resulted in the crash.

Local officials have been in contact with the FAA and federal investigators. The Fulton police told KOMU 8 News that the federal investigations should happen on Tuesday.

Elton Hensley is an unmanned airport. Officials said the runway is still open, and the crash is not impacting operation.

(Editor's Note: this story was updated to include the most up-to-date information)