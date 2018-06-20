Twin Toddlers Killed in House Fire

CARUTHERSVILLE (AP) - A space heater is being blamed in a fire that killed twin toddlers in the Missouri Bootheel. The fire broke out Wednesday night at a home near Caruthersville. Firefighters found the blaze in the bedroom where the 15 month-old twins were asleep. They are identified as Alexis and Bradley Johnson. An initial autopsy indicates both died of smoke inhalation. The mother, who is pregnant with another set of twins, along with the father and a four year-old child were able to get out. The mother is hospitalized with burns and smoke inhalation. The home was gutted.