Twinkies Company Tries Comeback

KANSAS CITY - Twinkies-maker Interstate Bakeries reported Wednesday that monthly losses declined 30 percent in November on flat sales and slightly lower costs. For the four weeks ending Nov. 18, the Kansas City-based company said it lost $7.15 million on sales of $222.3 million. In October, the company lost $10.1 million on sales of $222.6 million. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court has required monthly reports from Interstate Bakeries since the company filed for Chapter 11 protection in September 2004.