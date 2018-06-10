Twins, 16, killed in southern Missouri crash

WHEELERVILLE (AP) — Twin teenagers were killed in a crash in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Lawrence Dickson and his brother Michael Dickson died Friday afternoon when the pickup truck they were in ran off a roadway west of Wheelerville and overturned.

The victims were both 16 years old and from Cassville. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Monett Times reports both were wearing safety devices. The vehicle was totaled.