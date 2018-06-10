Twins Bash Royals With the Long Ball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Justin Masterson worked seven strong innings, and Asdrubal Cabrera and Jason Donald both homered to lift the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Masterson (11-8) allowed seven hits and four runs as the Indians (69-66) equaled last year's win total and remained 5 1/2 games behind first-place Detroit in the AL Central.

Royals starter Bruce Chen (10-6) gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings and Chris Perez worked the ninth for his 31st save.