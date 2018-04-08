Twister Set Sept. Record

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service is calling a Missouri tornado last week the strongest September twister on record in southeastern Missouri and Southern Illinois. The tornado that touched down late Friday in Perry County, southeast of St. Louis, wrecked several buildings and homes. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says it was reported to have winds of nearly 210 miles an hour. The twister hit Crosstown, an unincorporated town of about 200 residents 70 miles southeast of St. Louis. Most of its buildings sustained at least some damage, and 65 homes were extensively damaged or destroyed. About 70 other buildings also sustained lesser damage. Governor Blunt plans to tour the damaged areas of Perry County today. He is expected to take an aerial tour and then meet with local officials at Crosstown.