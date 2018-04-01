Two 18-year-old Men Arrested for Arson, Burglary

COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested two 18-year-old men Wednesday night for arson, burglary, and stealing.

William Vollrath of Boonville and Johnathan Watson of Columbia were arrested in connection to fires in May and July.

A MSHP trooper could not provide many details due to the ongoing investigation, but said the May arson was a hay barn and July's arson was a vacant residence. Both took place in rural Cooper County.

Watson was arrested at 11:07 p.m. Vollmer was arrested at 11:30 p.m.

The trooper could not provide details if the two men worked together or which fires the individuals were related to. The trooper also could not comment on the burglary and stealing charges.