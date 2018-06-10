Two accused of bomb threat that evacuated Missouri courthouse

ROLLA (AP) — Two people have been accused of making a bogus bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a central Missouri county's courthouse.

Thirty-four-year-old Bryan Riden and 36-year-old Melissa Hannon, both of Rolla, are charged in Phelps County with making a terrorist threat and tampering with a judicial proceeding. Hannon also is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Phelps County Sheriff Richard Lisenbe said that a caller to the circuit clerk's office Thursday afternoon said an explosive device would be set off inside the courthouse, which then was evacuated.

A search of the building found no explosives.

Online court records don't show whether Riden and Hannon have attorneys.