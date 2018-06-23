Two Admit Roles in St. Louis Killing of Texas Man

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Sentencing will be in May for two men who have admitted to roles in the St. Louis shooting death of a man allegedly lured to Missouri from Texas.

Fifty-four-year-old Scott Compton of Washington, Mo., and 23-year-old Lodgy Jackson of Houston have pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to conspiring to possess cocaine with plans to distribute it. Jackson also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm during drug activity, and discharging a firearm during a drug crime that resulted in a death.

Authorities say Compton and Jackson joined in a plot in April 2012 to rob and kill 28-year-old Jamie Benson of in St. Louis after luring the Houston to St. Louis, where his body was found in an alley.