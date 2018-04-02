Two Advance in Championship Round

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Missouri wrestling team concluded the opening session of the 2011 NCAA Championships with two grapplers advancing in the championship bracket.



Junior Dorian Henderson took the mat first for the Tigers, wrestling against Rider's Rob Morrison in the 174-pound pigtail match. The two exchanges escapes after a scoreless first period, sending the match to overtime. After a scoreless sudden victory round, Henderson rode Morrison out for the first third seconds of the tiebreaker. In the second half of the tiebreaker, Henderson escaped and landed a late takedown, giving him the 4-1 decision. Henderson has gone to overtime five times this year, the most on the squad, and has won four of those matches.



No. 10 seed Alan Waters was upset by Anthony Zanetta of Pittsburgh in his first career NCAA Championship match, dropping a 7-2 decision. Waters struck first, landing a first period takedown, but Zanetta escapes just before the buzzer to cut his lead to 2-1. In the second, with Waters on bottom, Zanetta worked a tilt and put Waters on his back for a three-point near fall. He rode Waters out for the remainder of the period, and picked up an escape to start the third. Zanetta scored another takedown just before time expired. Waters will now face Aaron Kalil of Navy in the first round of consolations later tonight.



No. 2 seed Andrew Hochstrasser of Boise State pinned Nathan McCormick in 2:26, sending McCormick to the consolations. Late in the first, McCormick had a great shot and was in deep on a single leg before Hochstrasser worked a scramble and put McCormick on his back. The Tiger sophomore will face Thomas Mitchell of Liberty tonight.



Senior Todd Schavrien, the No. 10 seed, won his opening round match over Trevor Melde by a 7-3 decision. Schavrien landed a takedown in the first that was reversed by Melde, making it 2-2 after the opening frame. A reversal by Schavrien in the second made it 4-2 in his favor. Melde escaped in the third, but Schavrien took him down again and collected 1:21 of riding time in the win. The Poway, Calif., native will take on No. 7 Tyler Nauman of Pittsburgh later on.



Redshirt freshman Kyle Bradley took No.10 Kurt Kinser down to the wire by fell to the Hoosier by a 4-2 score in sudden victory. Bradley took the early lead, scoring a quick takedown in the first and took a 2-1 lead into the second period. Kinser evened it up with an escape, but Bradley entered the third period on bottom with over a minute of riding time. However, Kinser rode him out and landed a late takedown in sudden victory, allowing him to advance. Bradley will take on Brian Stephens of Virginia Tech in the evening session.



165-pounder Zach Toal, the No. 10 seed, dropped his first career NCAA Championship match, losing to Rider's Jim Resnick by a 6-0 final. Resnick landed an escape and a takedown in the second and picked up a two-point near fall in the third period to go with riding time. Toal faces Turtogtokh Luvsandorj of The Citadel tonight.



In his second match of the day, Henderson was dropped to the consolation bracket after suffering an 8-2 loss to Iowa's Ethan Lofthouse. Lofthouse controlled the action, scoring a takedown in each period to go with a second period escape and almost three minutes of riding time.



Mike Larson fell in his first NCAA Championship match as a Tiger, losing to No. 2 Robert Hamlin of Lehigh by an 11-1 major decision. Sophomore Brent Haynes also dropped his first match of the day, losing to 13-4 No. 4 Dustin Kilgore of Kent State. Larson faces Cody Magrum of Oregon State tonight, while Haynes will go against Chattanooga's Nikolas Brown.



No. 5 heavyweight junior Dom Bradley closed out the morning session for Missouri with a 3-2 decision over J.T. Felix of Boise State, making him the second Tiger to move on in the championship bracket. Bradley landed a first period takedown and escaped in the second while surrendering just two escapes to the Bronco.