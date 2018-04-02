Two Airlifted to University Hospital Due to Crash in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY - Two people were airlifted to University Hospital and another was transported by ambulance following a collision on Route B near Lone Elm in Cooper County.

William Brizendine, 60 and Nora Terrell, 56, both of Bunceton are listed in serious condition tonight. Lisa James, 49, also of Bunceton is listed in serious condition as well.

According to Highway Patrol officials, James was driving northbound on Route B when she veered into oncoming traffic and into the shoulder of the southbound lane. She then over-corrected back to the northbound lane and struck the other vehicle in the process.

We will bring you an update as one becomes available.