Two Arraigned In Strangling Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -Two men charged in last week's strangulation death of an elderly north St. Louis man remain jailed on one million dollars bond. Seventeen-year-old James Thomas and 24-year-old Louis Wallace were arraigned yesterday. The men were neighbors of the victim. Both face charges of second-degree murder, burglary and auto theft. The men are accused of breaking into the home of 89-year-old Ira Reese last Friday. The home was ransacked and his car was missing. Police found Reese in an upstairs bedroom, where he had been strangled with a telephone cord.