Two arrested after Boone County chase ends in Callaway County

BOONE COUNTY - A vehicle chase that originated in Boone County Wednesday morning ended after deputies arrested two people in Callaway County.

A sheriff's deputy was on duty patrolling around Rangeline Road and Richland Road in Boone County when he was notified of a stolen vehicle in the area. The deputy tried to perform a routine traffic stop on the car, but it was then the pursuit began.

The vehicle travelled from Boone County into Callaway County. It was in Callaway County that a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper put down a tire deflation tool that the car eventually struck. Shortly after that, the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The driver, Shawn Ingram, 42, of Columbia, faces a possible charges of tampering in the first degree, resisting arrest and driving while suspended.

The passenger, Rachel Warren, 18, also of Columbia, faces potential charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering in the second degree.

The two were released at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.