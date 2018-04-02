Two arrested after Fulton burglary

FULTON – Two people are in custody after the Fulton Police Department responded to a commercial burglary Saturday afternoon.

The department received a report of the burglary around 1 p.m. on the 800 block of S. Business 54.

Police arrested Lucy E. Dixon and Michael G. Hook Jr. of Fulton.

According to the department, it was reported the suspects were leaving in a black Lincoln utility vehicle at the time of the call.

The department said a Fulton officer near the scene located the vehicle and conducted an investigative traffic stop. Dixon and Hook told police they were inside the building.

The department said other Fulton officers at the business were able to determine entry was made and property was taken.

Both Dixon and Hook were later transported to the Callaway County Jail.

Dixon is being held on a $5,500 bond and was arrested for second degree burglary, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Hook is being held on a $9,000 bond and was arrested for second degree burglary and stealing.