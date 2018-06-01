Two arrested after Fulton officers found drugs and gun in home

FULTON - Police arrested two Fulton residents on Thursday after the Drug Task Force found drugs and a gun in their home.

The Fulton Police Department said Randall Haymart and Joni Wolfe were arrested after the MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the police officers served a search warrant to their home on Anthony Street.

Police said the task force and officers found what they believe to be meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

Haymart and Wolfe were in the Callaway County jail Thursday evening with $25,000 bonds.