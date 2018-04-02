Two Arrested After Marijuana Found in Fulton Home

FULTON - Two men are in custody Tuesday night after a search warrant turned up marijuana.

Fulton Police say they spoke to a woman who said she was forced to perform sexual acts at the residence of Henry Sumling, 1807 Plaza Drive Apt. 2. She also said that she witnessed drug sales at the residence.

Fulton Police obtained a search warrant as a result of the information. They found approximately one pound of marijuana, some of which was packaged for individual sale. A handgun was also recovered.

Henry Sumling, 61, was arrested for possession of controlled with intent to distribute and released to the Callaway county's custody, with a bond of $100,000 cash-only bond. Webb Sobolick, 20, was also arrested and in Callaway County Jail with a bond of $4,500 pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance.