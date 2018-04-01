Two Arrested After Police Chase on Foot
COLUMBIA - Columbia police announced Monday that officers in plain clothes arrested two men on multiple charges after a chase on foot Wednesday.
Police arrested 23-year-old Rockus Roland for Felony Distribution and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (to be set bond), Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance ($500.00 bond), 2nd Degree Property Damage ($500.00 bond), Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest ($500.00 bond), and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ($4,500.00 bond).
Police also arrested 22-year-old Denzell Smith for the Felony Distribution and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (to be set bond), Felony Resisting Arrest ($4,500.00 bond), a no bond P&P Warrant, and 3rd Degree Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer ($500.00 bond).
The individuals were chased after police noticed the two subjects parked in a car were acting suspicious. The individuals tried to evade the police in their car. They then stopped the car to run on foot where police caught and arrested them.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: