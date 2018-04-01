Two Arrested After Police Chase on Foot

COLUMBIA - Columbia police announced Monday that officers in plain clothes arrested two men on multiple charges after a chase on foot Wednesday.

Police arrested 23-year-old Rockus Roland for Felony Distribution and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (to be set bond), Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance ($500.00 bond), 2nd Degree Property Damage ($500.00 bond), Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest ($500.00 bond), and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ($4,500.00 bond).

Police also arrested 22-year-old Denzell Smith for the Felony Distribution and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (to be set bond), Felony Resisting Arrest ($4,500.00 bond), a no bond P&P Warrant, and 3rd Degree Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer ($500.00 bond).

The individuals were chased after police noticed the two subjects parked in a car were acting suspicious. The individuals tried to evade the police in their car. They then stopped the car to run on foot where police caught and arrested them.