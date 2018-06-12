Two arrested after shots fired at Ferguson police officer

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two males are accused of shooting at a Ferguson police officer and leading police on a chase that ended when the suspects' car ran over spike strips on Interstate 70.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a Ferguson officer responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a call about a suspicious vehicle near the Ferguson Market.

St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire says the officer tried to stop the car, but the driver fled while yelling and making an obscene gesture.

McGuire says the driver took out a handgun and fired two shots at the officer's car, damaging the vehicle.

Officers threw out spike strips on I-70 and Union Boulevard to stop the car, which was stolen from the City of Florissant. The suspects were arrested a short time later.