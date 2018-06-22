Two arrested after woman robbed, hit with gun

Kelly Olney and Ashton Wilson (Photos: Boone County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man and woman Wednesday after a reported robbery with a gun earlier in the week.

According to police, the victim said she had gotten a ride to the area of Brown Station Road and Route B from Ashton Wilson. At that point, Wilson reportedly got out and went to another vehicle.

That's when, according to the victim, Kelly Olney approached her, hit her in the head with a gun, pulled her out of the vehicle and took her cell phone and money. Olsen and Wilson both then allegedly left the scene.

In their investigation, police said they determined Olney and Wilson conspired to rob the woman. Officers arrested Olney on suspicion of armed criminal action, robbery and assault. They arrested Wilson on suspicion of robbery and assault.