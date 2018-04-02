Two Arrested and Charged After Fulton Narcotics Search

FULTON - Brian Oldham and Tabatha Cottom of Fulton were arrested and transported to the Callaway County Jail on Wednesday after a narcotics search warrant was executed at their residence at 5631 Hawk Lake.

The Fulton Police Department said it, along with the Callaway County Sheriff's office and the M.U.S.T.A.N.G. drug task force, found a white crystal like substance during the search.

The substance is believed to be methamphetamine and weighed approximately 12.5 grams, according to a news release.

Also found at the residence, according to the statement, was a bottle of pills, camera surveillance equipment, drug paraphernalia and a semi automatic firearm.

The Callaway County Sheriff's office recovered a 743 Bobcat and a D.R. Trimmer mower that had been reported stolen.

Oldham was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.

Cottam was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Oldham's bond was set at $10,000 cash only while Cottam's was set at $25,000.