Two arrested during traffic stop for felony, possession of pot

FULTON - Two men were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop that revealed prior warrants for one and both were in possession of marijuana.

A Fulton police officer pulled over Reginald L. Wainwright, 27, and passenger Ryan Wainwright, 29, for a moving violation. The officer did a background check on Ryan Wainwright and found he had a felony probation warrant for dangerous drugs.

At the time of the traffic stop, Ryan Wainwright was in possession of marijuana. The officer was prompted to search the vehicle and found an additional bag of marijuana.

Reginald L. Wainwright was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Both are being held in Callaway County jail.