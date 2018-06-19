Two Arrested for Armed Robbery, Assault in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police arrested two juvenile residents Thursday after they attempted to rob and assault an apartment located in the 1500 block of East McCarty Street.

A 16-year-old male and a 13-year-old male held the victim, a 46-year-old male, at gunpoint and stole his wallet which contained some currency and an EBT card, according to a news release from the police department. The pair demanded that he provide them the access code for the stolen EBT card, but the victim refused to divulge the access code.

One suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the back and in the arm.

Jefferson City police officers located the suspects after they fled to a home in the 1200 block of East High Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for stab wounds, which were not life threatening.

The suspects are being detained at the Prenger Family Center and may be charged with first degree robbery, first degree assault and armed criminal action. The 16-year-old suspect may also face certification to stand trial as an adult.