Two arrested for second-degree drug trafficking in Pettis County

SMITHTON – Two individuals are arrested after police conducted a drug-related search warrant on Monday.

Matthew Cook, 38, and Cassandra Mundy, 29, were arrest for charges of second-degree drug trafficking of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree child endangerment and unlawful transaction with a child.

Each was issued a $250,000 bond.

On Monday, detectives with the Sedalia Police Department and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office executed a no-knock, drug-related search warrant.

The warrant was for the property at 27365 Highway W Smithton, MO 65350.

After entering the house and garage, officers found Cook and Mundy with an infant. The adults were detained without incident.

A Sedalia Police Department K9 Unit swept the residence for narcotic odor. The K9 alerted to the presence of narcotic odor throughout the home.

Officers then conducted a detailed search of the premises. During the search, Officers located methamphetamine, drug packaging materials and supplies, drug paraphernalia, cash and several firearms.

Investigation revealed that Cook and Mundy were involved with methamphetamine distribution in the Sedalia and the Pettis County area.

The search also uncovered a stolen motorcycle and a stolen truck. Both vehicles were reported stolen from Sedalia within the past few months.

Cook and Mundy were transported to the Pettis County Jail. The infant was released to a family member.

Their court dates are not yet determined.

In addition, both subjects are currently out on bond from a drug search warrant in 2014. Prosecutors are in the process of revoking their bond from that search warrant.