Jefferson City woman shot, two people arrested

JEFFERSON CITY - A 47-year-old woman is listed in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head late Saturday night during an incident in the East Capitol residential area.

Police responded to the scene just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday but couldn't find any damage or victims. Only shell casings were found.

Authorities responded a block away from the original scene just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning in response to a medical emergency. The unnamed victim was transported to a local hospital, and then taken to a medical facility in Columbia where she is being treated.

Two suspects were located and questioned after further investigation.

Davone Murphy, 18, of Jefferson City admitted to detectives that he was responsible of the shooting. Murphy was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and discharging a weapon from a motor vehicle. Murphy is being held in the Cole Country Jail.

Additionally, police interviewed and arrested McKensi Henderson, 20, of Jefferson City due to her involvement with the crime. Henderson's charges are yet to be determined by investigators, but she was with Murphy during the crime, according to Jefferson City police.

JCPD Capt. Doug Shoemaker says he believes multiple cars were involved and the victim was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"When you have young people, you're going to have things like this happen," resident Mariah Ellen Simmons said.