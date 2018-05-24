Two arrested in connection with 2011 disappearance, homicide

BOONE COUNTY - One of the suspects accused of murdering a Harrisburg man in 2011 said Thursday she was involved in the crime.

Jennifer Freeman said in a probable cause statement released by the Boone County Sheriff's Office she and others assisted in cleaning the crime scene and disposing of 34-year-old Charles Bell's body.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Freeman and one other suspects late Wednesday night.

33-year-old Freeman and 43-year-old Patrick L. Curl were being held in the Boone County Jail Thursday on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. They are believed to have concealed blood evidence. Curl is accused of concealing the location of motorcycle license plates believed to have belonged to Bell.

Bell was last seen September 15, 2011 and was reported missing three days later. Family members said Bell traveled to Columbia on the day he went missing and was seen riding a red Ducati motorbike.

Deputies now consider Bell's disappearance a homicide.

Bond is set for both Freeman and Curl at $300,000 each.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the most updated and accurate information and to correct spelling errors.]