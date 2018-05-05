Two arrested in Fulton after allegedly stealing a car from Columbia

FULTON - Two people were arrested in connection to a stolen car out of Columbia in January 2018.

According to police, just after midnight Friday, officers saw a black Toyota 4 Runner near Tennyson Road and Cotes Sans Dessein. Police confirmed the license plates were not registered to the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers checked the V.I.N on the vehicle and confirmed it had been reported stolen out of Columbia in January 2018.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Daniel Infield and the passenger as 28-year-old Barbara Adams, both of Fulton.

Infield was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle with a $4,500 bond; Adams was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle with a $500 bond.