Two Arrested in Homicide

Seventeen-year old Tedarrian C. Robinson died around 3:30 p.m.

Columbia police arrested 20-year old Lorenzo Ladiner and 17 year-old Kristopher Price.

Early Wednesday afternoon rumors began flying about a shooting on the MU campus. As it turns out, Robinson was discovered near Reactor Field.

There was no shooting on the MU campus, but south of MU at Prescott and Bearfield. Three people in a black car and two in another car were speeding through the neighborhood and shooting at each other. It's unclear why they were shooting.

Tedarrian C. Robinson and friends were pulled over for driving erratically on Providence near Reactor Field. Robinson had been shot in the back and later died at University hospital.

Columbia police and the Boone County sheriff's arrived at 3559 Prescott. They took two women and one man into custody.

Mostly college students live in the area, and many of them came outside when they heard the gunfire. Some witnesses said they heard about eight shots fired.



Columbia police closed off a four block area looking for shell casings and bullets.

As a precaution Rock Bridge High School, Rock Bridge Elementary, Bearfield Elementary, and Gentry Middle School were placed on lockdown. Columbia Public Schools sent out text messages to parents and students for the first time letting them know about the lockdown and when it ended. Columbia school district official say they locked down the schools as a precaution.

Meanwhile, in the neighborhood where Wednesday's shooting happened, residents are trying to decide how safe they really are. for many of them, this was their first brush with gun violence.

"I heard three loud pops coming from outside. I didn't think much of it. It sounded like fireworks," said neighbor David Hansen.

"About 5 minutes later we heard 'Get Down! Get Down! And that's when we said, okay something is going on," said neighbor Ashley Seabaugh.

When residents of the neighborhood off Bearfield Road heard what had happened, they were stunned. As the situation unfolded, tenants were forced to stay inside their homes, and they didn't really know what was going on. But now that they do know, some of those residents want to get away from the homes that were part of the investigation, at least for the time being.

If you have any information that might help police, you can contact Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS.

Also reported by Andrew Guthrie.