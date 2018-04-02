Two arrested in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Police Department arrested two St. Louis teenagers believed to be involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon that left three people injured.

Jordan Willis, 18, and Corey Cotton, 17, were arrested for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a release from the department.

A Jefferson City child whom police believed to also be involved was held in the Cole County Jail as well.

Capt. Robert Clark told KOMU 8 News the shooting happened in the 800 block of Monroe Street around 5 p.m.

According to the department, more calls came in reporting shots fired in the same location.

The department said three people suffered gunshot wounds, but that none of them were life-threatening.

Jefferson City Police Detectives and Community Action Team members were called to the scene and received information that a suspect may be in an apartment complex in the 800 block of Monroe.

The department said investigators are following up on various leads. Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS.

[This story has been updated to update new information as it comes in.]